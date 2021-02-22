Another Cong leader joins the saffron fold

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In yet another jolt to the TPCC, Medchal DCC president and former MLA Kuna Srisailam Goud joined the BJP in the presence of party’s national president JP Nadda in Delhi, minutes after resigning from the Congress on Sunday. Srisailam said that he chose to don the saffron robes as “only BJP can fight for the people of Telangana”.

In a statement released here on Sunday, Srisailam said, “I am pained by the developments in the Congress party. It has failed to fight for the people, despite being the Opposition party.” He added that internal conflicts in the party has been prolonging the process of appointing a new TPCC chief after the resignation of N Uttam Kumar Reddy.

Srisailam, 52, has worked for the Congress party for 30 years in various positions. In 2009, he contested and won from Quthbullapur Assembly constituency as an Independent, after the Congress denied him a ticket. In the 2018 general elections, he unsuccessfully contested from the same constituency and secured over 1.13 lakh votes.