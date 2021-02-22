Arvind alleges nexus between TRS, Rohingya

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Nizamabad MP Dharmapuri Arvind alleged that there was a nexus between the TRS government, police and Rohingya, thanks to which a few migrants were given passports at Bodhan. “Rohingya are a threat to national security. The TRS party’s vote bank politics is endangering the country,” he said.

Addressing a press conference here on Sunday, Arvind said that as many as 32 passports were issued using the same address in Bodhan town. Slamming the State government, he said, “The CAA and NRC might be unimportant for you (TRS). But for the BJP, these Acts are of paramount significance. We don’t engage in vote bank politics.” He then slammed Telangana Home Minister for failing to respond to the alleged passport scam.