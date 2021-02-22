STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Battle against LWE may cost Telangana its tiger habitats

Activists worried as TS govt moots roads in Left Wing Extremism-hit areas, along tiger corridor connecting Kawal, Tadoba & Indravati reserves, under PMGSY

Royal Bengal Tiger

Royal Bengal Tiger (Photo | EPS)

By V Nilesh
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana’s wildlife sanctuaries and tiger habitats are set to bear the brunt of the State’s fight against Left Wing Extremism (LWE). The State government has proposed to develop roads via Eturnagaram and Pranahita wildlife sanctuaries, and the tiger corridor connecting Kawal, Tadoba and Indravati tiger reserves, under the LWE affected category of the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY).While the road to be laid across Eturungaram wildlife sanctuary requires the diversion of 23.4 hectares of forest land, the one through Pranahita needs clearance of 16 hectares, and that along the tiger corridor warrants 18 hectares.

The government has contended that these roads would help provide better transportation facilities to villages in the region and prevent school-going children from becoming agricultural labourers. They would prove useful in ensuring smooth movement of security forces and heavy armed vehicles, and help connect remote villages with district headquarters. The government also said the new roads would provide residents in the region better access to medical, educational and other essential services. 

However, wildlife conservationists are shocked by the number roads being proposed at the cost of wildlife sanctuaries. Some allege that State government mooted these roads under the LWE affected category of the PMGSY scheme only to get funds from the Central government. Surprisingly, the State government has not even uploaded in the public domain, the biodiversity impact assessment report for road development works in the region. A conservationist said, “The tiger movement from the neighbouring States of Maharashtra and Chhattisgarh to Telangana is increasing. These new roads will create more hurdles in their conservation and protection.”

Earlier, Express had reported that 16 roads were proposed in Kawal tiger reserve and associated tiger corridors in Kumarambheem-Asifabad district under the same scheme.In total, since the beginning of this year, 20 roads have been proposed for LWE affected areas under the PMGSY scheme, of which 18 are in Kumarambheem-Asifabad district, one in Eturnagaram sanctuary of Mulugu district, and another in Pranahita sanctuary of Mancherial district.

The State government has also proposed two BT roads through the Pocharam wildlife sanctuary in Kamareddy district — requiring diversion of 1.79 hectares forest land — to connect Yellareddypally to Kattakindi thanda and Tikya thanda to PWD road.So far, the National Board for Wildlife has received 69 proposals from the Telangana government, seeking wildlife clearance for development of BT roads in protected areas.

Cost of convenience

23.4 ha of forest land needs to be diverted to lay the road along Eturungaram wildlife sanctuary

The State government contends that these roads will help provide better transportation facilities to villages in the region and prevent school-going children from becoming labourers

Telangana tiger habitats Left Wing Extremism
