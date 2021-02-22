BJP asks Andhra Pradesh, Telangana CMs to set up international Telugu University

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Senior BJP leader and former Maharashtra Governor Ch Vidyasagar Rao on Sunday urged the Chief Ministers of Telugu speaking States to establish an international Telugu University to protect the language from the danger of possible extinction. He also urged to give priority to the Telugu language in the education and administration fields. He was speaking at an event organised by the Telugu Women Writers Forum on the occasion of International Mother Language Day. The event also witnessed Arabhyasam (initiation of education) in the Telugu language to US-educated children of Classes IV and XII.

The event was also attended by KV Ramanachary, Advisor to State government, and former CBI officer VV Lakshmi Narayana. They appreciated the women writers and poets for their contribution to protect the language. Addressing the gathering, Rao said students were losing creativity in English medium education. He said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi wanted students to become doctors and engineers by studying in their native (mother) language.

“Why did the Prime Minister quote a poem by Gurajada Appa Rao and not any of these modern poets? Because we failed to produce such great poets and writers in the past 70 to 80 years,” Vidyasagar Rao said. VV Lakshmi Narayana said that people could learn other languages for livelihood, but Telugu would be essential for living.

Ramanachary says govts neglecting Telugu

Hyderabad: Advisor to State government on Culture KV Ramanachary created flutter on Sunday, stating that the Chief Ministers of both the Telugu States had no interest in promoting Telugu language. Speaking at a function organised to mark International Mother Language Day here, he said that politicos want to promote Telugu only on the eve of elections, and that they forget about it afterwards. “Though I am an advisor, no one is seeking my advice. As an advisor, I cannot give advice unless asked for,” he said. He said he fervently wanted the present generation to speak in Telugu