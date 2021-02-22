STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

BJP asks Andhra Pradesh, Telangana CMs to set up international Telugu University

The event was also attended by KV Ramanachary, Advisor to State government, and former CBI officer VV Lakshmi Narayana.

Published: 22nd February 2021 09:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd February 2021 09:13 AM   |  A+A-

The meeting of the opposition delegation with Rao comes days after Stalin and Congress Legislature Party leader K R Ramasamy separately wrote to him seeking a floor test.

Senior BJP leader Ch Vidyasagar Rao (File | PTI)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Senior BJP leader and former Maharashtra Governor Ch Vidyasagar Rao on Sunday urged the Chief Ministers of Telugu speaking States to establish an international Telugu University to protect the language from the danger of possible extinction. He also urged to give priority to the Telugu language in the education and administration fields. He was speaking at an event organised by the Telugu Women Writers Forum on the occasion of International Mother Language Day. The event also witnessed Arabhyasam (initiation of education) in the Telugu language to US-educated children of Classes IV and XII. 

The event was also attended by KV Ramanachary, Advisor to State government, and former CBI officer VV Lakshmi Narayana. They appreciated the women writers and poets for their contribution to protect the language. Addressing the gathering, Rao said students were losing creativity in English medium education. He said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi wanted students to become doctors and engineers by studying in their native (mother) language.  

“Why did the Prime Minister quote a poem by Gurajada Appa Rao and not any of these modern poets? Because we failed to produce such great poets and writers in the past 70 to 80 years,” Vidyasagar Rao said. VV Lakshmi Narayana said that people could learn other languages for livelihood, but Telugu would be essential for living.

Ramanachary says govts neglecting Telugu

Hyderabad: Advisor to State government on Culture KV Ramanachary created flutter on Sunday, stating that the Chief Ministers of both the Telugu States had no interest in promoting Telugu language. Speaking at a function organised to mark International Mother Language Day here, he said that politicos want to promote Telugu only on the eve of elections, and that they forget about it afterwards. “Though I am an advisor, no one is seeking my advice. As an advisor, I cannot give advice unless asked for,” he said. He said he fervently wanted the present generation to speak in Telugu

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Vidyasagar Rao international Telugu University Telangana Andhra Pradesh
India Matters
Union minister Narendra Singh Tomar (Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
Crowd gathering doesn't lead to revocation of laws: Tomar on farmers' stir
RT-PCR tests being conducted at a centre in Thane district of Maharashtra. (Photo | PTI)
Partial lockdown imposed in parts of Maharashtra
Representational Image
Jail those who abandon parents after land transfer: Madras High Court
Malayalis and the new colonisation

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
India committed to enhancing capabilities in defence manufacturing: PM Modi
Sonam Wangchuk's facebook picture
This is how Sonam Wangchuk's solar-powered tent for Indian Army works
Gallery
The winners of Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2021 were announced recently. Check out the complete list of winners from the Bollywood film industry.
Sushant Singh Rajput to Deepika Padukone: Check out the complete list of Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2021 winners
For the first time ever, the price of petrol crossed the Rs 100 per litre mark in India on Wednesday after fuel rates were hiked. Twitteratti who were not pleased with the hike in price took to the microblogging site and shared decade 'Old Tweets' put out
Narendra Modi to Salman Khan: These 'Old Tweets' of BJP leaders, Bollywood stars on petrol price hike go viral
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp