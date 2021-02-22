STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Court acquits Sudan national citing lax probe

The Sudan national, along with three locals, approached the victim’s family with a proposal for marriage and offered Rs 2 lakh as Meher to her parents.

Published: 22nd February 2021 09:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd February 2021 09:55 AM   |  A+A-

Court Hammer, judgement, order, Gavel

Representational Image

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A city court recently acquitted a Sudan national in a case registered at Mailardevpally of Cyberabad Commissionerate in November, 2018, calling the investigation by the police ‘perfunctory’ and stating that ‘no implicit reliance can be placed on such evidence.’ The Sudan national and three others were charged with cheating and trafficking. 

The court also pointed out that ‘the entire  prosecution evidence suffers with suspicion/doubt  with regard to the act of the accused and it is needless to emphasise that the suspicion/doubt, however grave and strong, cannot substitute the place of legal proof.’

The Sudan national, along with three locals, approached the victim’s family with a proposal for marriage and offered Rs 2 lakh as Meher to her parents. But the victim approached the police at the last moment, following which a case was registered against four persons including the Sudan national, and they were arrested. 

The victim, her mother and their two relatives, who are witnesses in the case, stated that they got suspicious of the groom, but the prosecution did not choose to place any evidence as to how they got suspicious on the accused. 

The  only  evidence left  on  the  record  is  of  the IO, but his evidence is not corroborating with other evidence. The victim has lodged a report before the IO only on the basis of suspicion. “Therefore, he is under obligation to collect the evidence as to what prompted the victim and her parents to entertain a doubt about the marriage proposal.  In this line, no evidence is forthcoming,” noted the court.

Stating that the evidence produced by the prosecution was nothing but a mirror image, the court stated, “The prosecution has miserably failed to establish the guilt of the accused beyond all reasonable doubt,” and acquitted all the accused of all charges.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Cyberabad Sudan national
India Matters
Union minister Narendra Singh Tomar (Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
Crowd gathering doesn't lead to revocation of laws: Tomar on farmers' stir
RT-PCR tests being conducted at a centre in Thane district of Maharashtra. (Photo | PTI)
Partial lockdown imposed in parts of Maharashtra
Representational Image
Jail those who abandon parents after land transfer: Madras High Court
Malayalis and the new colonisation

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
India committed to enhancing capabilities in defence manufacturing: PM Modi
Sonam Wangchuk's facebook picture
This is how Sonam Wangchuk's solar-powered tent for Indian Army works
Gallery
The winners of Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2021 were announced recently. Check out the complete list of winners from the Bollywood film industry.
Sushant Singh Rajput to Deepika Padukone: Check out the complete list of Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2021 winners
For the first time ever, the price of petrol crossed the Rs 100 per litre mark in India on Wednesday after fuel rates were hiked. Twitteratti who were not pleased with the hike in price took to the microblogging site and shared decade 'Old Tweets' put out
Narendra Modi to Salman Khan: These 'Old Tweets' of BJP leaders, Bollywood stars on petrol price hike go viral
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp