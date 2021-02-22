Court acquits Sudan national citing lax probe

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A city court recently acquitted a Sudan national in a case registered at Mailardevpally of Cyberabad Commissionerate in November, 2018, calling the investigation by the police ‘perfunctory’ and stating that ‘no implicit reliance can be placed on such evidence.’ The Sudan national and three others were charged with cheating and trafficking.

The court also pointed out that ‘the entire prosecution evidence suffers with suspicion/doubt with regard to the act of the accused and it is needless to emphasise that the suspicion/doubt, however grave and strong, cannot substitute the place of legal proof.’

The Sudan national, along with three locals, approached the victim’s family with a proposal for marriage and offered Rs 2 lakh as Meher to her parents. But the victim approached the police at the last moment, following which a case was registered against four persons including the Sudan national, and they were arrested.

The victim, her mother and their two relatives, who are witnesses in the case, stated that they got suspicious of the groom, but the prosecution did not choose to place any evidence as to how they got suspicious on the accused.

The only evidence left on the record is of the IO, but his evidence is not corroborating with other evidence. The victim has lodged a report before the IO only on the basis of suspicion. “Therefore, he is under obligation to collect the evidence as to what prompted the victim and her parents to entertain a doubt about the marriage proposal. In this line, no evidence is forthcoming,” noted the court.

Stating that the evidence produced by the prosecution was nothing but a mirror image, the court stated, “The prosecution has miserably failed to establish the guilt of the accused beyond all reasonable doubt,” and acquitted all the accused of all charges.