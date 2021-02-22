KCR only CM who uses filthy language, says Mallu Bhatti

By Express News Service

KHAMMAM: Blasting Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao for constantly using filthy language in his speeches, Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka said that KCR is the only State chief in the country who uses such derogatory words against Opposition leaders.

On Sunday, Bhatti Vikramarka, along with Manthani MLA D Sridhar Babu, former MP V Hanumantha Rao and former Minister Sambani Chandrasekhar, visited Tallada mandal as part of his Rythu Bharosa Yatra and interacted with the farmers.

Speaking on the occasion, the CLP leader alleged that both Prime Minister Narendra Modi and KCR are implementing lopsided policies, which have crippled the farm sector.

Stating that both the leaders are working at the behest of corporates like Mukesh Ambani and Adani, Bhatti Vikramarka called upon the farmers to teach the pink and saffron parties a befitting lesson in the ensuing elections.