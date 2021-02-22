MLC poll: BJP candidate to file papers today

By Express News Service

NALGONDA: As many as 30 aspirants have so far filed nominations for the election to Warangal-Khammam-Nalgonda MLC Graduate constituency. Nominations will be accepted till Tuesday.While Congress candidate Ramulu Naik has already filed nomination, BJP candidate G Premender Reddy will file his nomination, in the presence of BJP chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar, on Monday. TRS candidate Palla Rajeshwar Reddy has decided to file his nomination on Tuesday.