Peddapalli horror: Officials probe involvement of Ramagiri police

By Express News Service

PEDDAPALLI: A special team of police officials from Hyderabad, constituted by the higher authorities to investigate the gory daylight murder of lawyer couple Gattu Vaman Rao and PV Nagamani at Kalvacherla in Peddapalli district, is taking all measures to ensure a comprehensive and transparent inquiry.In light of this, the officials are also investigating if there was laxity on the part of Ramagiri police and also if they were aware that the two advocates were going to be murdered.

Soon after the incident on February 17, several people had come forward alleging that the Ramagiri police were complicit in the gruesome crime. After the department started drawing flak from all quarters, the higher-ups constituted a special team of police officials from Hyderabad to not just look into the crime, but also inquire if the local cops had any hand in the crime which sent shock waves across the State.

Meanwhile, Ramagundam Commissioner of Police (CP) V Satyanarayana has said that not even a single person involved in the ghastly crime would be allowed to walk free, for which the officials are working round-the-clock to ensure a comprehensive probe. The Commissioner mentioned that the High Court too is closely watching the double murder case.

According to sources, the special team has already visited the crime scene at Kalvacherla and collected about eight evidences from the spot. They are constantly updating the higher-ups on the progress of the probe, as the incident has become sensational.

At the same time, though the cops picked up Thulesegari Srinivas alias Bittu Seenu, nephew of former TRS MLA and Peddapalli ZP Chairman Putta Madhu, on Friday, he is yet to be produced in the court. His arrest has also not been made official yet. Bittu Seenu was taken into custody for allegedly providing the car and sickles to the three accused persons — Kunta Srinivas, his driver Chiranjeevi and Akkapaka Kumar — to reach the spot and commit the gory crime. The investigating officers are currently focused on finding the person who instructed Bittu Seenu to provide the car and sickles to the three accused.

Protest against slain lawyer

In the meantime, a few local residents staged a protest at Gunjapadugu village against slain lawyer Gattu Vaman Rao stating that they had suffered a lot due to the advocate as he was “constantly filing some cases”. Some villagers even raised slogans supporting Kunta Srinivas and Akkapakka Kumar, who have been named accused in the case.

‘Officials will ensure a transparent probe’

Ramagundam CP V Satyanarayana has said that the probe will be carried out in a transparent manner and that the team from Hyderabad will leave no stone unturned. “Not a single person involved in the crime would walk free,” he added