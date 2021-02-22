Space Tech Policy may have a trickle-down effect: Jayesh

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The upcoming Space Tech Policy of the State government can have a trickle-down effect on areas of universal connectivity, big data analytics for agriculture, remote education, disaster management and so on, said IT and Industries Principal Secretary Jayesh Ranjan here on Sunday.

Earlier, Express had reported how in the stakeholders meeting for the upcoming policy, space startups such as Dhruv Aerospace had requested for land allotment and subsidies for companies working in this sector.

Ranjan said, “Telangana is creating a holistic framework to develop an end-to-end Space Tech ecosystem in the State, and is attempting to capture the emerging global opportunities in space-related innovations.”

Last week, the IT Department had held a discussion for stakeholders regarding the policy. The State government had invited all relevant stakeholders, viz. hardware start-ups, analytics start-ups, and academia, to share their insights during a virtual consultation. Uma Maheshwaran, Scientific Secretary, ISRO Headquarters, was the ‘Guest of Honour’, and Dr Ravi Kumar, Director, National Remote Sensing Centre (NRSC) were also present at the event.

The policy aims to push domestic production of launch vehicles, satellite systems and sub-systems, and ground equipment manufacturing, among others. Also, equal emphasis would be laid on downstream applications used for remote sensing that have the potential to solve real-life problems in agriculture, disaster management, insurance, urban flood modelling, forestry, etc.The Department of Space, Government of India, had recently released the draft SpaceCom Policy 2020 and Draft SpaceRS Policy 2020.