Stop land encroachment: Maoists warn TRS MLA

By Express News Service

ADILABAD: The Maoists have written another open letter threatening Machernial MLA N Diwakar Rao with consequences if he does not stop encroachment of lands in the district. This is the second such letter they have released.

On February 4, the banned outfit had released a letter stating that TRS leaders were encroaching lands. They also specifically asked Mancherial MLA N Diwakar Rao to stop encrochement of lands. On Sunday, the Maoists released a second letter and also warned a few Singareni trade union leaders to stop harassing workers.The movement of the Maoists had increased in the past year. However, after two Maoists were killed in an encounter in Asifabad, their activities had reduced in the erstwhile district.

In light of the two letters released, the police are on high alert. Recently, Additional Dy Commissioner of police Sharath Chandra inspected Maoist-affected villages and interacted with local boatmen on the Pranahitha river banks. He inspected villages, organised awareness programmes with the villagers and appealed to them to help nab Maoists.