Tahsildars condemn Kodad MLA remarks

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana Tahsildars’ Association, on Sunday, strongly condemned the remarks of Kodad MLA Bollam Mallaiah Yadav, who said that revenue officials in his constituency would face the music if they did not obey his orders. The Association’s members said that his comments were meant to exert pressure on officials to play up to the incumbent legislator/party.

Speaking to Express, Association president S Ramulusaid, “The legislators are one of the pillars of democracy. But that doesn’t mean that they have a monopoly over all the other pillars. The statements made by Kodada MLA are deplorable, and a democracy does not have room for such remarks.”