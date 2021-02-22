Violation of Covid norms led to spike in cases: CCMB

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: AS some States have reported a spike in Covid-19 cases, the Director of Hyderabad-based Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology, Dr Rakesh Mishra said that one cannot jump the gun and blame the rise in numbers to a new variant of novel Coronavirus.

He said that the rise in cases could most probably be due to the violation of basic measures that people were expected to follow amid the pandemic, including wearing mask and maintaining physical distancing. Dr Mishra also said that it was possible that people, who were not infected earlier with the virus were now getting infected, due to non-observance of the preventive measures following the unlock.

Speaking to Express, Dr Mishra said that the claim regarding a new variant of the virus being reported from Maharashtra as more dangerous also cannot be corroborated, as the number of infections due to this variant were only a few.

The CCMB, in a press release, had recently pointed out that a particular variant of the virus — N440K — was found to be more prevalent in the South Indian States. However, even this variant of the virus, he said, cannot be labelled as more infectious or dangerous.

Dr Mishra said that the N440K had not been observed to be coinciding with any reinfections and it had been observed to cause asymptomatic infections. However, he added that these findings were based on limited observations.

The CCMB Director said several agencies need to work in tandem to find out how dangerous is the new variant.