Vote for Congress, force TRS & BJP to honour promises, says Uttam

By Express News Service

NALGONDA: Stating that the upcoming Granduate MLC elections, as well as the Nagarjunasagar bypoll, will change the political scenario, TPCC chief and Nalgonda MP N Uttam Kumar Reddy on Sunday urged the voters to pick the Congress candidates in order to force the State and Central governments to fulfil the promises made to the people of Telangana.

While the grand old party will be fielding former Minister K Jana Reddy in the bypoll for Nagarjunasagar Assembly seat, it has picked Ramulu Naik and G Chinna Reddy as candidates for Khammam-Warangal-Nalgonda and Hyderabad-Rangareddy-Mahabubnagar Graduate MLC elections respectively.

Addressing a meeting in Tripuraram, Uttam said: “Neither the saffron party government at the Centre nor the pink party government in the State have done anything for the people of Telangana. Both BJP and TRS have no moral right to seek votes.”

“If the Congress candidates win the two MLC seats as well as the Nagarjunasagar Assembly seat, it would completely change the political scenario. The BJP and TRS governments would be forced to honour all promises they made to the people of Telangana,” he added.

Uttam, who addressed the meeting in the presence of Jana Reddy, Ramulu Naik and other senior Congress leaders, also strongly condemned Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao for skipping Saturday’s Niti Aayog meeting held under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“By skipping the meeting, KCR has sent a clear message that he is not interested in the development of Telangana and also he has completely surrendered before the Modi government, giving it a free hand to do whatever it wants,” the TPCC chief said.

Speaking about the brutal murder of the lawyer couple in Peddpalli district, he criticised the Chief Minister as well as MAUD Minister and TRS working president KT Rama Rao for not condemning the killings.