If KCR wants best for Vani, should give her RS seat: Congress

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Congress leaders on Monday accused the TRS of making former Prime Minister PV Narasimha Rao’s daughter Surabhi Vani Devi a scapegoat by declaring picking her as the candidate for the Mahbubnagar-Hyderabad-Rangareddy Graduate MLC constituency.

Stating that she would certainly lose, TPCC leaders suggested that the TRS give Vani Devi a Rajya Sabha if Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao indeed had affection for PV Narasimha Rao. Speaking to the media at the GHMC office after filing a nomination on behalf of G Chinna Reddy, TPCC working president A Revanth Reddy said that the TRS had lost almost all elections after the Telangana Legislative Council was reinstated.

“In Mahbubnagar-Hyderabad-Rangareddy Graduate and Teachers MLC constituency, the TRS lost in 2007, 2009 and 2015. KCR deliberately allotted the seat to Vani Devi as he knows that his party will definitely lose in the ensuing election,” Revanth said.