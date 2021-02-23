‘KCR, KTR can’t beat me’

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: BJP MLC contestant N Ramchander Rao said that even the TRS supremo and Chief Minister, K Chandrasekhar Rao, and TRS working president KT Rama Rao cannot defeat him in the ensuing election. He was speaking to media about TRS fielding former Prime Minister PV Narasimha Rao’s daughter Surabhi Vani Devi for Hyderabad-Mahbubnagar-Rangareddy graduate MLC constituency.

Ramchander Rao said that by nominating a homemaker in the election, CM KCR was making her a scapegoat. “They know pretty well that even CM and KTR would lose if they stand against me. Hence, they have fielded Vani Devi. CM could have directly nominated her using the Governor quota or could have sent her to Rajya Sabha.” He claimed that all the graduates, teachers, doctors, and advocates were with BJP and exuded confidence of winning the election.

