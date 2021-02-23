Leopard on tree sends Telangana villagers into a tizzy

By Express News Service

MULUGU : Panic gripped Kongala village in Wazeedu mandal of Mulugu district on Monday, after a few villagers spotted a leopard perched on top of a tree around two kilometres away from the village. Forest officials who arrived at the spot confirmed the presence of the leopard, even though the animal had left the tree by the time they arrived.

According to Mulugu District Forest Officer (DFO) Pradeep Kumar Shetty, leopard sightings in the area are not a new occurrence. “We are creating awareness among the villagers regarding the movement of the leopard. The concerned Forest officials are taking measures on tracing the animal.

We will also take the assistance of the local police and revenue officials if needed. Most importantly, we will take all the required steps to ensure that there is no man-animal conflict,” said Shetty.