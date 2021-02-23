Rare snake species spotted in N’kurnool

By Express News Service

NAGARKURNOOL : Forest Department officials of Nagarkurnool district have identified a rare species of snake called Shieldtail along the Domalapenta range of Amrabad Tiger Reserve. Shieldtails are harmless, primitive, burrowing snakes endemic to southern India and Sri Lanka.

They grow up to 25 - 50 cm in length and move around only at night. Jadcherla Government Degree College Zoology Lecturer Dr Sadasivaiah, who is also a snake rescuer, said that the snakes dig their own tunnels and live underground.