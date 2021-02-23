STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Why should TS people vote for BJP, asks Harish

The Minister said that women in the villages bordering Karnataka were scrambling for water and many farmers were still waiting for electricity. 

Telangana Finance Minister T Harish Rao

By Express News Service

SIDDIPET: Finance Minister T Harish Rao questioned why the people should vote for the BJP in the upcoming MLC election when BJP-led government in the Centre was responsible for the hike in fuel  and LPG cylinder prices. Speaking during a preparatory meeting with party leaders and cadre at Cheryala in Siddipet on Monday, the Minister criticised the Central government for not doing anything for  development of Telangana.

He said that the Centre had failed to allocate Rs 900 crore to the State for the Backward Regions Grant Fund (BRGF) or set up a steel factory at Bayyaram, even though it was assured in the AP Reorganisation Act, 2014. 

He said that Telangana was the only State to provide tap water to every household through Mission Bhagiratha, round-the-clock electricity supply to farmers, and schemes such as Rythu Bandhu, Rythu Bima and Kalyanalakshmi. 

Harish also said that under the TRS regime, Telangana had recorded a growth rate of 14.2 per cent. The meeting was attended by TRS candidate from Nalgonda-Warangal and Khammam Graduate Constituency Palla Rajeshwar Reddy, government Whip Bodakunti Venkateshwarlu, MLA Muthireddy Yadagiri Reddy, Zilla Parishad chairman Roja Sharma and others.

