As polls hover, TRS and BJP let allegations fly

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: With the MLC elections round the corner, the BJP and TRS have started levelling allegations and counter-allegations against one another. The wordy duel is not confined to one particular subject. It ranges from Regional Ring Road (RRR) to illegal passports to the Rohingya.

Panchayat Raj Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao has alleged that PM Narendra Modi is misleading people with several lies. Addressing an election meeting in Kagaznagar, BJP state president Bandi Sanjay alleged that the TRS government was diverting Central funds to various other works. Bandi dared Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and TRS working president KT Rama Rao to contest in the MLC elections, if they are so sure about victory. Sanjay assured that the Centre would root out corruption in Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL).

Government Whip Balka Suman termed Sanjay’s comments “wicked”. The State Assembly had adopted a resolution in June, 2014 requesting the Centre to exempt SCCL employees from paying Income Tax. However, till date, the Centre had not reacted, Suman alleged.

BJP Telangana in-charge Tarun Chugh said in Mancherial that he would urge the Union Home Minister to order a probe into corruption charges against the TRS government. Chugh alleged that the police were acting as per the directions of the ruling party in Telangana. BJP would free Telangana from the demonic rule of TRS. Reacting sharply to this, Suman dared the BJP to order the probe if it had the guts.

TRS MLA Shakeel Aamir Mohammed refuted BJP MP Dharmapuri Arvind’s allegation about fake passports being issued to Rohingya at the “State government’s behest”, in Bodhan. In Hyderabad, TRS leader Manne Krishank found fault with the BJP for its statements on the Regional Ring Road (RRR). “The Centre gave in-principle approval for RRR in 2018. But BJP leaders are trying to derive political mileage by claiming that the RRR was only sanctioned on Monday,” Krishank said in an indirect attack on Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy.

Massive gathering greets Chugh in K’nagar

Karimnagar: BJP Telagana in-charge Tarun Chugh called on party workers to work hard and bring the saffron party to power in Telangana. He was on his way to Adilabad and stopped for some time at Karimnagar to interact with party activists. As it was his maiden visit to Karimangar, party activists gathered in large numbers to get a glimpse of him and accorded a grand welcome to him at Rajiv Rahadari on Tuesday. Party activists must make people aware of the Central schemes and fight against the corrupt practices of the State government, he said.