STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

As polls hover, TRS and BJP let allegations fly

BJP Telangana in-charge Tarun Chugh said in Mancherial that he would urge the Union Home Minister to order a probe into corruption charges against the TRS government.

Published: 24th February 2021 07:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th February 2021 07:42 AM   |  A+A-

Former Congress Kagaznagar constituency in-charge P Harish joins the BJP in the presence of State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar and Telangana in-charge Tarun Chugh in Kagaznagar town on Tuesday

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: With the MLC elections round the corner, the BJP and TRS have started levelling allegations and counter-allegations against one another. The wordy duel is not confined to one particular subject. It ranges from Regional Ring Road (RRR) to illegal passports to the Rohingya.

Panchayat Raj Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao has alleged that PM Narendra Modi is misleading people with several lies. Addressing an election meeting in Kagaznagar, BJP state president Bandi Sanjay alleged that the TRS government was diverting Central funds to various other works. Bandi dared Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and TRS working president KT Rama Rao to contest in the MLC elections, if they are so sure about victory. Sanjay assured that the Centre would root out corruption in Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL).  

Government Whip Balka Suman termed Sanjay’s comments “wicked”. The State Assembly had adopted a resolution in June, 2014 requesting the Centre to exempt SCCL employees from paying Income Tax. However, till date, the Centre had not reacted, Suman alleged.

BJP Telangana in-charge Tarun Chugh said in Mancherial that he would urge the Union Home Minister to order a probe into corruption charges against the TRS government. Chugh alleged that the police were acting as per the directions of the ruling party in Telangana. BJP would free Telangana from the demonic rule of TRS. Reacting sharply to this, Suman dared the BJP to order the probe if it had the guts.

TRS MLA Shakeel Aamir Mohammed refuted BJP MP Dharmapuri Arvind’s allegation about fake passports being issued to Rohingya at the “State government’s behest”, in Bodhan. In Hyderabad, TRS leader Manne Krishank found fault with the BJP for its statements on the Regional Ring Road (RRR). “The Centre gave in-principle approval for RRR in 2018. But BJP leaders are trying to derive political mileage by claiming that the RRR was only sanctioned on Monday,” Krishank said in an indirect attack on Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy.

Massive gathering greets Chugh in K’nagar

Karimnagar: BJP  Telagana in-charge Tarun Chugh called  on party workers to work hard and bring the saffron party to power in Telangana. He was on his way to Adilabad and stopped for some time at Karimnagar to interact with party activists. As it was his maiden visit to Karimangar, party activists gathered in large numbers to get a glimpse of him and accorded a grand welcome to him at Rajiv Rahadari on Tuesday. Party activists must make people aware of the Central schemes and fight against the corrupt practices of the State government, he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
TRS Telangana polls Telangana BJP
India Matters
Passengers wear masks in the wake of Coronavirus pandemic at Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Covid negative test results must for people coming to Delhi from 5 states
Representational image. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Most buses in TN may be off roads from Feb 25 due to strike
Lessons that China learnt from the Ladakh standoff
Supreme Court (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
SC rejects plea for extra chance in UPSC exam

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Passengers wear masks in the wake of Coronavirus pandemic at Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Delhi government to ask travellers from five states to show a COVID-19 test report
Students jumping over the compound wall to reach their school | Nagaraja Gadekal
Students have to jump this 4ft wall everyday to go to school in Bengaluru
Gallery
The refurbished Sardar Patel Stadium in Motera will be now called the 'Narendra Modi Stadium'. The facility, which was closed for renovation in 2015, was witness to some major milestones in Indian cricket in its previous avatar. These included Sunil Gava
India now homes world's biggest cricket stadium: 12 fabulous facts about Motera's 'Narendra Modi Stadium'
The winners of Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2021 were announced recently. Check out the complete list of winners from the Bollywood film industry.
Sushant Singh Rajput to Deepika Padukone: Check out the complete list of Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2021 winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp