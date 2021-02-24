STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
BioAsia 2021 concludes

Rajiv Nath, managing director of Hindustan Syringes and Medical devices said that there needs to be proper regulation that restricts imports of second-hand medical equipment. 

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella speaking to IT and MAUD Minister KT Rama Rao at the BioAsia 2021 in Hyderabad on Tuesday

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The 18th edition of BioAsia concluded on Tuesday. The virtual conference saw around 31,450 participants representing 72 countries with 60 high-profile speakers. 

During the valedictory address, IT and Industries Principal Secretary Jayesh Ranjan said, “Since this edition was virtual and the theme of the event was very contextual to the current scenario, we didn’t restrict the conference only to the life sciences professionals but made these sessions available for the general public without any registration fee.” 

During a panel discussion titled ‘Medical Technologies - The Next Big Opportunity for India’, industry experts said that price control, refurbishment policies and other issues were holding back the medical devices industry in the country. 
Panelists pointed out that medtech equipment in India are re-used numerous  times — in some case, as much as 30 times — making it unviable for medtech manufacturers and also giving rise to the risk of spreading infection. 

