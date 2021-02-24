Ensure thorough probe into HC lawyer couple’s murder case: Telangana Governor to Police 

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Taking a serious view of the twin murders of High Court lawyer-couple Gattu Vamana Rao and Nagamani, Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Wednesday asked the state government to ensure a thorough investigation into the case.

In a letter to the state government, the governor, who is now camping in Puducherry as she is also in charge of the UT, said that she felt shocked and dismayed over the ghastly murder and directed that the perpetrators of the crime be booked at the earliest.

She said that it was necessary for the government to take steps to instill confidence in the lawyers' fraternity in its ability in bringing the culprits to justice.

Though the TRS has suspended its Manthani Mandal president Kunta Sreenu after the police listed him as the main accused in the incident that took place at Peddapalli district on February 17, its top leadership has not yet either denounced the murder or assured speedy justice to the lawyers' family.

The Governor's direction comes close on the heels of Manthani bar association seeking a CBI probe or an investigation by an independent agency into the slaying of the two lawyers, implying that it had no faith in the State police that the investigation would be proper and transparent.

The lawyers' body shot off letters to the Chief Justice of India as well as the Chief Justice of Telangana High Court after the police arrested one Bittu Seenu, nephew of a TRS leader and Peddapalli ZP chairperson Putta Madhu.