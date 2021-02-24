STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Jangaon lawyer lost control of wheel and hit lorry: Police

Based on Prasad’s complaint, the police spoke to eyewitnesses and analysed CCTV footage from the spot.

Published: 24th February 2021 08:01 AM

accident

Image for representational purpose only

By Express News Service

JANGAON: A day after a High Court lawyer said his car was hit by a lorry and lodged a plaint stating it was a deliberate attempt to murder him, Jangaon police said that eyewitness accounts and CCTV footage suggested it was just an accident. 

The lawyer Durga Prasad met with the accident near Yashwanthpur bypass road on NH-163 on Monday, as he was on his way to Warangal court. His car was dragged on for nearly 500 m in the mishap. Prasad escaped unhurt, but claimed that someone was trying to kill him like the lawyer couple in Peddapalli. The lorry driver, who tried to flee the spot, was caught by locals. On being questioned, he maintained that he accidentally hit the lawyer’s car as there was a brake issue with the lorry. 

Based on Prasad’s complaint, the police spoke to eyewitnesses and analysed CCTV footage from the spot. They concluded that it was an accident, and that it was actually the lawyer who rammed the lorry.  
Speaking to Express, Jangaon Town Inspector D Mallesh said, “The lorry contains a load of charcoal, which was being transported to Uttar Pradesh via Chhattisgarh. The High Court advocate tried to overtake the lorry near Yashwanthapur bypass road, lost control of the wheel, and rammed the lorry.”
“On learning about the incident, we rushed to the spot. Eyewitnesses told us that the lorry was moving in the right direction, and that there was no brake failure,” Mallesh added. 

Telangana
