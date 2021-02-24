Lakhs head to Medaram for Mini Jatara

By Express News Service

MULUGU/KARIMNAGAR: Medaram village in Mulugu district is buzzing with activity ahead of the Mini Sammakka-Saralamma Jatara, scheduled to begin on Wednesday. At least 20 lakh devotees are set to visit the village over 10 days to offer prayers to tribal deities Sammakka and Saralamma.

The district administration has made arrangements for the peaceful conduct of the Jatara. Mulugu ASP P Sai Chaitanya said that 700 police personnel have been deployed for Jatara duties.

Cop’s padayatra for CM

Praying for CM K Chandrasekhar Rao’s good health, a DSP-cadre officer D Vishnu Murthy has taken up a padayatra from Manakondur to Medaram ahead of the Mini Jatara. He began his padayatra on CM’s birthday.