Manthani advocates seek CBI probe, fast-track court

By Express News Service

PEDDAPALLI: The Manthani Bar Association on Tuesday wrote a letter to the Chief Justice of India as well as Telangana High Court Chief Justice, seeking a probe by CBI or an independent agency into the murder of lawyer couple Gattu Vaman Rao and Nagamani, implying that they had no faith in the investigation by the State police. The association also wanted a fast-track court to be set up to dispose of the case at the earliest, to ensure justice for the kin of the slain advocates.

The association, which wrote to the chief justices after it adopted a resolution to this effect on Monday, also decided to help the kin of the victims to the extent possible and resolved not to argue in court on behalf of the accused. It also decided to request bar associations in other towns to honour its decision. The Bar Association dropped its proposal to initiate legal proceedings against Ramagundam Police Commissioner V Satyanarayana for his comments that there existed a “legal factionism” in Manthani, after he expressed his regret.

3 more detained

On Tuesday, police detained three more persons — Babu, Raghu and Srinu in connection with the murders. They are accused of making knives and axes, and selling them to Bittu Seenu and Kunta Srinivas. The police produced Bittu Seenu in Manthani court while the hearing on custody petition by the police for the other three accused in the case — Kunta Srinivas, Sivanandula Chiranjeevi and Akkapaka Kumar — was adjourned to Wednesday