STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Military quarters to be regularised, says Telangana MLA

Mohiuddin said AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi spoke to Kumar regarding the regularisation issue and arranged a meeting with Kumar and Mohiuddin.

Published: 24th February 2021 07:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th February 2021 07:52 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: After meeting Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar, Karwan MLA Kausar Mohiuddin said that the MD Lines military quarters would be regularised and the government would come out with a GO in the next two weeks.

Mohiuddin said AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi spoke to Kumar regarding the regularisation issue and arranged a meeting with Kumar and Mohiuddin. “A government order will be released by the government in the next 15 days on regularisation of military quarters at MD Lines, Golconda,” the Karwan MLA said. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Telangana Telangana military quarters Kausar Mohiuddin
India Matters
Passengers wear masks in the wake of Coronavirus pandemic at Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Covid negative test results must for people coming to Delhi from 5 states
Representational image. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Most buses in TN may be off roads from Feb 25 due to strike
Lessons that China learnt from the Ladakh standoff
Supreme Court (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
SC rejects plea for extra chance in UPSC exam

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Passengers wear masks in the wake of Coronavirus pandemic at Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Delhi government to ask travellers from five states to show a COVID-19 test report
Students jumping over the compound wall to reach their school | Nagaraja Gadekal
Students have to jump this 4ft wall everyday to go to school in Bengaluru
Gallery
The refurbished Sardar Patel Stadium in Motera will be now called the 'Narendra Modi Stadium'. The facility, which was closed for renovation in 2015, was witness to some major milestones in Indian cricket in its previous avatar. These included Sunil Gava
India now homes world's biggest cricket stadium: 12 fabulous facts about Motera's 'Narendra Modi Stadium'
The winners of Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2021 were announced recently. Check out the complete list of winners from the Bollywood film industry.
Sushant Singh Rajput to Deepika Padukone: Check out the complete list of Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2021 winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp