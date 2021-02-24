Military quarters to be regularised, says Telangana MLA

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: After meeting Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar, Karwan MLA Kausar Mohiuddin said that the MD Lines military quarters would be regularised and the government would come out with a GO in the next two weeks.

Mohiuddin said AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi spoke to Kumar regarding the regularisation issue and arranged a meeting with Kumar and Mohiuddin. “A government order will be released by the government in the next 15 days on regularisation of military quarters at MD Lines, Golconda,” the Karwan MLA said.