Small part of Telangana Assembly building falls; none hurt

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A portion of a small tower of the old State Assembly building partially collapsed on Tuesday afternoon. No employee was hurt in the incident.

State Legislature Secretary V Narasimha Charyulu said in a statement that as the building was over 100 years old, continuous repairs were taken up every year. “The main structure of the building is strong,” the Secretary said.

As there were a lot of noise when the portion of the building collapsed, the staff of the Assembly ran out of the the building. The State government has already planned to construct an integrated new building complex for both the State Legislative Assembly and Legislative Council.

The old building was constructed in 1913 by the sixth Nizam, Mahboob Ali Khan from the donations given by the people. It was used as a Town Hall, where the Nizam used to meet the people. The construction started in 1905 and completed in 1913.

After the Independence, the building was used as an Assembly Hall. Later, a new building was constructed for conducting the Assembly proceedings and the old building was being used for the office staff.