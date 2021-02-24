Telangana students from Classes VI to VIII, get ready to return to school from February 24

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Three weeks after educational institutions were thrown open for students of Classes IX and above, the Telangana government, on Tuesday, gave its nod to resume schools for students of Class VI to VIII from Wednesday.

Schools are permitted to resume physical classes for students of Classes VI to VIII between February 24 and March 1. The decision was announced by Education Minister P Sabitha Indra Reddy.

Around 17.24 lakh students are likely to attend school. Attendance is not mandatory and parent’s consent is a must for all the schoolgoers. Students should follow Covid-19 protocol by wearing masks, carrying a sanitiser and maintaining social distancing.

Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar, at a virtual meeting on Wednesday, directed district level education monitoring committees to check the Covid-19 safety protocols and Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) followed by the schools at the time of reopening.

He asked the Education Department officials to keep hostels, residential schools, and all educational institutions ready for students of Classes VI to VIII.

Attendance not must

