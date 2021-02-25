STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
8-year-old boy found murdered in Telangana

Meanwhile, the victim’s father alleged that his archrival Anil, who is also his younger brother, is behind the incident.

Published: 25th February 2021 08:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th February 2021 08:20 AM

Image used for representational purpose only

By Express News Service

MAHABUBNAGAR: In a ghastly incident, an eight-year-old boy and abduced and brutally murdered by some unknown persons, in Mahbubnagar district on Wednesday. The child’s body was found from a well at Janampet village in Moosapet The victim has been identified as Satish.

According to a complaint filed by Satish’s father Putta Vishnu on Monday, the boy went out to play with his friends, but did not return till late evening, after which they started searching for him. Moosapet SI A Parvathalu said that based on the plaint lodged by Putta Vishnu, the cops filed a case and started investigation, only to find Satish’s body in a well in Janampet. The SI said that they are investigating the case and would reveal more details later. 

Meanwhile, the victim’s father alleged that his archrival Anil, who is also his younger brother, is behind the incident.

