9 per cent attend Classes VI to VIII on day one of school reopening in Telangana

Teachers said it will help if students attend physical classes for at least a couple of months in this academic year.

Published: 25th February 2021 08:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th February 2021 08:14 AM   |  A+A-

A classroom of a private school in Moula Ali on Wednesday after the State gave its nod to resume schools for students of Classes VI to VIII | Vinay Madapu

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Many parents chose online classes over physical classes for their children as only nine per cent of Class VI to VIII students in the State attended school after it resumed for them on Wednesday.

According to data released by the Directorate of School Education (DSE), of the 13,11,772 enrolments in the State’s schools, only 1,17,304 attended classes. Attendance was almost nil at Telangana Residential Educational Institutions Society schools. 

Even as all the 7,795 government schools resumed for students of  Classes VI to VIII, of total 4,94,039 pupils only 42,660 attended classes. Private schools, however, saw 10 per cent attendance. According to the DSE, many private schools are yet to resume for students of Classes VI to VIII. They can reopen the school for those students till March 1. 

Parents chose the online classes over conventional classes in the Hyderabad, Medchal and Rangareddy districts, where the attendance percentage remained poorer than others districts. According to School Education Department officials, attendance will rise gradually. Teachers said it will help if students attend physical classes for at least a couple of months in this academic year.

