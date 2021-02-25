9 per cent attend Classes VI to VIII on day one of school reopening in Telangana

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Many parents chose online classes over physical classes for their children as only nine per cent of Class VI to VIII students in the State attended school after it resumed for them on Wednesday.

According to data released by the Directorate of School Education (DSE), of the 13,11,772 enrolments in the State’s schools, only 1,17,304 attended classes. Attendance was almost nil at Telangana Residential Educational Institutions Society schools.

Even as all the 7,795 government schools resumed for students of Classes VI to VIII, of total 4,94,039 pupils only 42,660 attended classes. Private schools, however, saw 10 per cent attendance. According to the DSE, many private schools are yet to resume for students of Classes VI to VIII. They can reopen the school for those students till March 1.

Parents chose the online classes over conventional classes in the Hyderabad, Medchal and Rangareddy districts, where the attendance percentage remained poorer than others districts. According to School Education Department officials, attendance will rise gradually. Teachers said it will help if students attend physical classes for at least a couple of months in this academic year.