Ambulance staff steal gold worth Rs 1.15 crore from dead patients in Telangana

PEDDAPALLI: In a shocking incident, an emergency medical technician and driver of a 108 ambulance were arrested by the Ramagundam police for stealing 2.3 kg gold worth Rs 1.15 crore from two persons who were killed in a mishap.

The accident happened two days ago at Malyalapalli on the outskirts of Ramagundam. Three persons were travelling in the car and were identified as Kotha Srinivas, Kotha Rambabu and Gunda Santhosh. Srinivas and Rambabu were gold traders from AP.

While Srinivas died on the spot, Santhosh was shifted to a hospital in Godavarikhani. Rambabu was also shifted to the Area hospital in a 108 ambulance by ambulance staff Md Tajuddin and driver Gujjula Laxma Reddy. However, Rambabu died on the way to hospital. The ambulance staff handed over 3.3 kg gold to the police, saying that they found it with the victim.

However, relatives of Srinivas and Rambabu claimed that the two had around 5.6 kg gold with them. During probe Md Tajuddin and Laxma Reddy confessed to the crime. Police arrested them and recovered the stolen gold.