Covid vaccination sites in Telangana to have only one kind of jab

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: One will not have a choice when it comes to the Covid-19 vaccine one wants at the vaccination site, said officials from the Telangana State Health Department. This is as the Health Department has decided to send only one kind of vaccine to each vaccination site to avoid confusion and overlap. One can, however, reach the centre, enquire and opt for another vaccination centre offering a different vaccine.

The State health officials noted that there is sufficient stock of both vaccines. “Supply is not an issue and more vaccines will come in. At present, we have 6 lakh doses in the State. We will be supplying one dose of one kind of vaccine to each centre to avoid confusion and mismanagement,” said Dr G Srinivas Rao, Director of Public Health and Family Welfare.

The State has also said that anyone is eligible to take the vaccine, provided they have no history of severe allergic reactions. Furthermore, Telangana has 11 per cent of its population above the age of 30 affected with hypertension, and roughly 7.6 per cent affected with diabetes. Among these categories, anyone above the age of 45 can safely take the vaccine.

“In a few days, we will know what the criteria are to declare a person above the age of 45 eligible for the vaccine. As of now, we will want some medical records or some sort of a recommendation by a doctor to give the vaccine to those with comorbidities,” said Dr Rao.Both walk in registrations as well as prior registration on the CoWIN app are allowed.