Farmers are a happy lot in Telangana, says Harish

By Express News Service

MEDAK: Demanding that the BJP and Congress parties introspect the schemes being implemented by them for the farmers, before criticising the TRS government, Finance Minister T Harish Rao said that the ryots are happy in Telangana. He also mentioned that the State government is working round-the-clock for the welfare of people. On Wednesday, the Minister toured Medak Assembly constituency and took part in various programmes.Harish also inspected the Zilla Parishad School at Kottapalli village in Papannapet mandal.