Four of a family arrested for duping businessman of Rs 11 crore

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Four members of a family, including a woman, who posed as IPS officers and duped a businessman of Rs 11 crore under the pretext of arranging a matrimonial alliance, were arrested by Bachupally police on Wednesday.

The arrested were Smriti Simha, Raghava Reddy, Ranadhir Reddy and Ramakrishna Reddy. The other accused in the case are absconding. The accused allegedly acquired costly cars and luxurious buildings to lead a lavish lifestyle.

The Bachupally police arrested the four accused following a complaint lodged by P Veera Reddy, 36, a resident of Bachupally. In his complaint, he stated that he got acquainted with Ankireddy Vijay Kumar Reddy, who posed as provisionally selected for IPS, and Smriti Simha, who impersonated as as chairperson of the International Human Rights Commission for South India. The duo in turn introduced their victim to the other members of their gang — Raghava Reddy, who posed as DCP Central, Ranadhir Reddy, Abhilash Reddy and A Pravalika.

According to police, Ramakrishna Reddy, with the help of his family members, created fake names and status as well as fictitious and concocted stories, by impersonation and forged references, to cheat Veera Reddy to the tune of Rs 11 crore.

During the investigation, police have found that Ramakrishna Reddy is a computer programme installer while Smriti, a divorce, is running a supermarket in Borabanda area. The two accused, who were said to be in a relationship, hatched a plan to cheat innocent people as they were faced with financial problems.

Vijay Kumar Reddy reportedly ended his life by suicide after the case was registered.