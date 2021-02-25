Pining for married man, Telangana woman kills self

By Express News Service

KAMAREDDY: A 20-year-old woman, Abjana Begum, who was depressed after her boyfriend Venkata Swami broke off their relationship, ended her life on Wednesday. She was shifted to Kamareddy Government Hospital where doctors declared her brought dead.

According to Rajampet police, Abjana Begum fell in love with Venkata Swami who was already married and has children.

She eloped with him on February 7 and her family members lodged a missing complaint in the police station on February 11. Police traced the runaway lovers on February 21 and handed them over to their respective family members on February 23.

Abjana was counselled but upset that she had to part with Venkata Swami. She went to the kitchen and killed herself on Wednesday, family members said.

If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call AASRA's 24x7 Helpline: +91-9820466726 for assistance.