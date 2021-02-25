Second preferential vote could be key in Telangana MLC polls

B kartheek By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: As multiple contestants enter the fray in the two Graduate MLC elections, the second preferential vote would also play a pivotal role in determining the winner in both the constituencies.The election for Warangal-Khammam-Nalgonda and Hyderabad-Rangareddy-Mahbubnagar Graduate constituencies are scheduled to be held on March 14.

As per the system, a candidate needs a minimum of 50 per cent of total valid votes plus one extra vote to be declared the winner. If that criteria is not met in the first preferential vote, the second preferential vote would come into the picture.

Keeping this in mind, the contestants are believed to be trying to impress upon the voters to at least pick them as ‘second preference’ in case they give their first preferential vote to some other candidate.G Premender Reddy, the BJP candidate in Warangal-Khammam-Nalgonda constituency, said: “We are receiving tremendous response in every district. However, we are appealing to the traditional voters of other parties to mark a second preference for me.”

Telangana Jana Samithi (TJS) chief Prof M Kodandaram, who is also contesting in the same constituency, said that he too would seek the second preferential votes towards the end of his campaign. The other key contestants in the constituency are Palla Rajeshwar Reddy of TRS, S Ramulu Naik of Congress, B Jayasaradhi Reddy of CPI, G Rani Rudrama Reddy of Yuva Telangana Party, K Prakash Rao of Yuva Taram Party and Independent candidate Teenmaar Mallanna (C Naveen Kumar).