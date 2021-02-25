STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Telangana B Pharm student in ‘fake’ rape case overdoses on father’s medicines, dies 

According to them, she had overdosed on her father’s diabetes and blood pressure pills on Tuesday night, which led to her death.

Published: 25th February 2021 08:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th February 2021 08:30 AM   |  A+A-

suicide, poisoning

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The 19-year-old B Pharmacy student, who was alleged to have faked her kidnap and gang-rape in the past, was found dead at her uncle’s house in Ghatkesar on Hyderabad’s outskirts on Wednesday. Though the reason for her death was not immediately known, police are dishing out a suicide theory. According to them, she had overdosed on her father’s diabetes and blood pressure pills on Tuesday night, which led to her death.

Police are tight-lipped about what could have driven her to suicide, though some officers dropped hints that she was mentally disturbed and might have ended her life in a fit of frustration. They would not say why she was in depression but as an afterthought, they stated that it could have been because she was upset over her “fake kidnap and rape” spiel backfiring. 

According to an officer, the girl may have been in mental agony as police were making frequent visits to her house to learn about her activities. Due to this, she and her father shifted to her uncle’s house in Ghatkesar from their residence in Keesara where she “faked her kidnap and rape”. 

“The case has not yet been closed and police are not investigating further after it was announced that she had cooked up the  entire story. We wanted to take the court’s opinion before closing it,” the officer said.
Malkajgiri Assistant Commissioner of Police N Shyam Prasada Rao has denied any harassment by police. “Why would we visit her house after we have almost closed the case. It is not true,” he said.

Ghatkesar Inspector of Police N Chandrababu referred to her father’s complaint on Wednesday when asked for the motive behind the suicide. “In his complaint, her father has said that she was mentally disturbed. That was why she was taken to Osmania Hospital on Tuesday. After treating her, the doctors asked her and the father to return for more tests on Wednesday,” he said.

There have been doubts ever since the police declared that the girl had faked her kidnap and rape. They preferred a theory that she did so only to stand discredited before her parents so that she would have enough reason to leave home for good. While the theory is unconvincing, police said it was what the girl had told them on questioning. They police said they believed her.

Since the kidnap and rape cases were not closed, technically she continued to be a complainant and it was the police’s responsibility to protect her, which they did not. Echoing similar doubts, High Court advocate Arun Kumar filed a petition in the State Human Rights Commission seeking a direction to the Director General of Police to take action against police for negligence in protecting her since she was a complainant.

He later said he has a reason to believe that police had deliberately diverted the case and suppressed her human rights in the name of investigation. “It is due to the improper handling of the case that the B Pharm student ended her life,” Arun Kumar said.

Police tight-lipped about motive 
Though the reason for her death was not immediately known, police are dishing out a suicide theory. Police are tight-lipped about what could have driven her to suicide, though some officers dropped hints that she was mentally disturbed and might have ended her life in a fit of frustration. But they would not say why she was in depression

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Telangana Telangana death
India Matters
A health worker collects a swab sample from a man to test for the Covid-19 coronavirus. (Photo| M K Ashok Kumar, EPS)
8,807 new Covid cases, 80 deaths in Maharashtra, Mumbai reports 1,167 infections
File photo of passengers arrived from UK to Chennai being taken to quarantine centre. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Home quarantine for those coming to TN from Kerala, Maharashtra
Representational Image.
Telangana among top four states with rise in active Covid cases
The underlying conditions have been defined by a special panel of doctors appointed by the government. (Representational Photo)
45+ with co-morbidities? Your Covid jab window opens on March 1

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Passengers wear masks in the wake of Coronavirus pandemic at Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Delhi government to ask travellers from five states to show a COVID-19 test report
Students jumping over the compound wall to reach their school | Nagaraja Gadekal
Students have to jump this 4ft wall everyday to go to school in Bengaluru
Gallery
The refurbished Sardar Patel Stadium in Motera will be now called the 'Narendra Modi Stadium'. The facility, which was closed for renovation in 2015, was witness to some major milestones in Indian cricket in its previous avatar. These included Sunil Gava
India now homes world's biggest cricket stadium: 12 fabulous facts about Motera's 'Narendra Modi Stadium'
The winners of Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2021 were announced recently. Check out the complete list of winners from the Bollywood film industry.
Sushant Singh Rajput to Deepika Padukone: Check out the complete list of Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2021 winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp