Telangana B Pharm student in ‘fake’ rape case overdoses on father’s medicines, dies 

HYDERABAD: The 19-year-old B Pharmacy student, who was alleged to have faked her kidnap and gang-rape in the past, was found dead at her uncle’s house in Ghatkesar on Hyderabad’s outskirts on Wednesday. Though the reason for her death was not immediately known, police are dishing out a suicide theory. According to them, she had overdosed on her father’s diabetes and blood pressure pills on Tuesday night, which led to her death.

Police are tight-lipped about what could have driven her to suicide, though some officers dropped hints that she was mentally disturbed and might have ended her life in a fit of frustration. They would not say why she was in depression but as an afterthought, they stated that it could have been because she was upset over her “fake kidnap and rape” spiel backfiring.

According to an officer, the girl may have been in mental agony as police were making frequent visits to her house to learn about her activities. Due to this, she and her father shifted to her uncle’s house in Ghatkesar from their residence in Keesara where she “faked her kidnap and rape”.

“The case has not yet been closed and police are not investigating further after it was announced that she had cooked up the entire story. We wanted to take the court’s opinion before closing it,” the officer said.

Malkajgiri Assistant Commissioner of Police N Shyam Prasada Rao has denied any harassment by police. “Why would we visit her house after we have almost closed the case. It is not true,” he said.

Ghatkesar Inspector of Police N Chandrababu referred to her father’s complaint on Wednesday when asked for the motive behind the suicide. “In his complaint, her father has said that she was mentally disturbed. That was why she was taken to Osmania Hospital on Tuesday. After treating her, the doctors asked her and the father to return for more tests on Wednesday,” he said.

There have been doubts ever since the police declared that the girl had faked her kidnap and rape. They preferred a theory that she did so only to stand discredited before her parents so that she would have enough reason to leave home for good. While the theory is unconvincing, police said it was what the girl had told them on questioning. They police said they believed her.

Since the kidnap and rape cases were not closed, technically she continued to be a complainant and it was the police’s responsibility to protect her, which they did not. Echoing similar doubts, High Court advocate Arun Kumar filed a petition in the State Human Rights Commission seeking a direction to the Director General of Police to take action against police for negligence in protecting her since she was a complainant.

He later said he has a reason to believe that police had deliberately diverted the case and suppressed her human rights in the name of investigation. “It is due to the improper handling of the case that the B Pharm student ended her life,” Arun Kumar said.

