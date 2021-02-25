Telangana MLC polls: Case on TRS candidate Palla over banners

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Nalgonda police registered a case against TRS candidate Palla Rajeshwar Reddy for violating the model code of conduct while filing his nomination for the Warangal-Khammam-Nalgonda Graduates’ MLC seat on Tuesday.

Nalgonda One Town and Two Town police on Wednesday registered cases as Rajeshwar Reddy put up banners, flexis and hoardings without prior permission.

Meanwhile, 74 candidates are in the fray for Warangal-Khammam-Nalgonda graduates seat. Election officials rejected the nominations of two Independents during scrutiny on Wednesday. In the Mahbubnagar-Rangareddy-Hyderabad Graduates MLC seat, officials rejected 15 nominations. As many as 96 candidates are in the fray now. The last date for withdrawal of candidature is February 26.