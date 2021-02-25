Telangana MLCs solicit funds from KCR for local bodies

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Members of Telangana Legislative Council, headed by Nizamabad MLC K Kavitha, have decided to seek funds for the local bodies by submitting a representation to Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao.The MLCs elected by the local bodies met Panchayat Raj Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao here on Wednesday and sought funds for Zilla Parishad Territorial Constituencies (ZPTCs) and Mandal Parishad Territorial Constituencies (MPTCs).

The MLCs earlier took suggestions from the representatives of the local bodies like ZPTCs and MPTCs. The meeting was attended by local body quota MLCs including P Mahender Reddy, Bhanu Prasad, Naradasu Laxman, Damodar Reddy, Pochampally Srinivas Reddy, Satish Kumar, T Chinappa Reddy and Kasireddy Narayan Reddy.

Addressing a press conference, MLC Bhanu Prasad said they discussed issues brought to their notice by the local body representatives in the last few meetings with the Panchayat Raj Minister. Kavitha later tweeted: “In order to represent the interests and concerns of local body representatives, we as a delegation of local bodies representatives met Minister Sri @DayakarRao2019garu” (sic).”