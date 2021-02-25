Telangana Toshiba certified as a JIM

STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
These institutes will develop human resources that will play central role at the manufacturing sites in the future.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Toshiba Transmission and Distribution Systems (India) Pvt Ltd (TTDI) located in Telangana, has been certified by Japan’s Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry (METI) as a Japan-India Institute for Manufacturing (JIM). TTDI Chairman and Managing Director Hiroshi Kaneta said, “We are very proud of this accreditation. Through TTDI-JIM, we wish to contribute to the development of the manufacturing industry by developing human resources in India. We are grateful to Telangana government for their support.” A management team from Toshiba, led by Hiroshi Kaneta, called on IT Minister KT Rama Rao here on Wednesday.

The company manufactures, sells and also looks after the distribution of transformers, power transformers and switchgears, along with EPC business. The JIM Project is a part of the Manufacturing Skill Transfer Promotion Programme, a joint programme by METI and India’s Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, launched in November 2016. The project aims to establish Japanese-style institutions in India for training Japanese standard shop floor leaders and engineers.

These institutes will develop human resources that will play central role at the manufacturing sites in the future. Since last year, TTDI has been providing fundamental skill training to newly recruited personnel and multi-skill training to existing employees at its human resource development facility, the TTDI Skill Development Centre. The new TTDI-JIM will accept up to 120 undergraduates from local industrial training schools as technical trainees every year. 

Tomohiko Okada, Managing Director, Toshiba India Pvt. Ltd. Said, “Toshiba has identified India as a global manufacturing base and export hub. We are committed to support the government’s initiatives including ‘Make in India’ and ‘Skill India’ and the setting up of TTDI-JIM is a positive step in that direction, to build a better and stronger India.”

