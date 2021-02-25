Telangana among top four states with rise in active Covid cases

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A day after Telangana decided to make its COVID-19 bulletins weekly, it was ranked 4th amongst all States with the highest change in the number of active cases. As per a press release from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the State added 48 new active cases in the last 24 hours - the fourth highest added by any State after Maharashtra (298), Punjab (128), and Gujarat (48).

This increase occurred as 194 new cases were reported in the State on Tuesday. The data has been made available on the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare website. This is higher than the number of recoveries lodged on the same day, which were only 146. However, Telangana continues to have one of the lowest overall active cases at 1,745.

Last chance for beneficiaries

The State will give a final chance to frontline and healthcare workers to take the COVID-19 vaccine in the coming four days, ahead of the Phase 3 rollout. In this final drive, nearly 3 lakh vaccine beneficiaries from the two priority groups who failed to take the shot before would be eligible to take the shot once again.

3 L frontline, healthcare workers missed jab

According to statistics from the Health Department, nearly 1.60 lakh frontline workers and 1.40 lakh healthcare workers missed taking the vaccine and would be given a chance to take it again. These groups can also take the vaccine later, but will however have to wait in queue with the general public, noted State officials