Tribunal told to dispose MIM leader’s petition

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court on Wednesday directed the Election Tribunal, Hyderabad to dispose of an election petition filed by J Ravindra of AIMIM within six months. The leader alleged that BJP candidate Rakesh Jaiswal who had won from Jambagh ward in the recently-held GHMC elections, has three children and was therefore not eligible to contest the election as per provisions of the GHMC Act, 1955.

Justice Challa Kodanda Ram passed this order in an appeal filed by Ravindra seeking to set aside the order passed by the Election Tribunal-cum-Chief Judge of the City Civil Court, Hyderabad which dismissed his plea against Rakesh. Ravindra lost the election to Rakesh.

On February 3 this year, the tribunal dismissed the petitioner’s plea saying that it was the petitioner’s responsibility to prove that respondent Rakesh indeed has three children. This was because there was no record of the matter. Aggrieved by the same, the present appeal has been filed.

Petitioner’s counsel Khaja Aijazuddin submitted that the tribunal has passed the impugned order though the petitioner has proved that Rakesh has three children by producing birth certificates issued by the GHMC. He urged the court to pass an interim order restraining Rakesh from continuing/ discharging public functions as ward member of Jambagh division. After hearing the case, Justice Kodanda Ram passed the above order and disposed of the appeal.

Petitioner proved Rakesh has 3 kids

Petitioner’s counsel Khaja Aijazuddin submitted that the Tribunal has passed the impugned order though the petitioner has proved that Rakesh has three children. He urged the court to pass an interim order restraining Rakesh from continuing as Jambagh ward member