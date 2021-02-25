TRS adviser Ram Laxman passes away 

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Retired IAS officer and former advisor (Welfare) to Telangana government A Ram Laxman passed away here on Wednesday. He was 77. Ram Laxman retired from the civil services in 2004. He served as Collector of the erstwhile Adilabad district.

He was associated with the TRS. After the formation of Telangana, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao appointed him as an adviser to the State government for Welfare. In a message offering condolences, the Chief Minister recalled his association with Ram Laxman. TRS working president KT Rama Rao said the retired bureaucrat played an active role in TRS. Rama Rao expressed sympathies with the members of the bereaved family.