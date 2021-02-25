TRS, BJP a trash can for unimportant Congress leaders: Uttam Kumar Reddy

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Criticising the ongoing membership drive of the TRS, Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president N Uttam Kumar Reddy said that instead of enrolling people on an ideological basis, TRS leaders were offering incentives and cash to achieve membership targets.

Addressing two different election meetings on Wednesday, Uttam claimed that the neither TRS nor the BJP had the reach or strength to face the Congress’ candidates, therefore both were trying to lure voters with “money and other sops”. He said that Congress candidate Ramulu Naik for Warangal-Nalgonda-Khammam and G Chinna Reddy for Hyderabad-Rangareddy-Mahbubnagar Graduate constituencies were receiving tremendous response.

Uttam ridiculed BJP’s ‘Operation Aakarshan’ - which is aimed at luring Congress leaders into its fold. “Telangana BJP leaders are acting like scavengers, searching for disgruntled elements within the Congress. Earlier, TRS used to act as a trash can for the Congress, where all unimportant leaders moved in. Since the TRS trash can is almost full now, the BJP has become the new dustbin,” he said.