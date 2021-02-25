With an eye on MLC polls, Telangana BJP leader Chugh to tour Nagarjunasagar

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In view of ensuing Graduate MLC elections and Nagarjunasagar byelection, the BJP State office bearers’ meeting was held on Wednesday.The party reviewed programmes held in recent times. BJP State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar, State in-charge Tarun Chugh, MoS Kishan Reddy, Dr K Laxman, DK Aruna and P Muralidhar Rao also attended the meeting. It was decided in the meeting that Tarun Chugh would tour the Nagarjunasagar constituency to take stock of the ground level situation.

Conveying the crux of the meeting, BJP State general secretary Pradeep Kumar said all the concerned leaders were asked to get ready for the upcoming election. He said BJP was not just asking for votes but collecting comprehensive information including age, education, eligibility for unemployment allowance and so on in an organised manner.

He said the party had been receiving information from the cadres that BJP was getting a good response from the voters. He said the leaders who spoke in the meeting exuded confidence in BJP contestants winning the ensuing elections.