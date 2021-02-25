STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

With an eye on MLC polls, Telangana BJP leader Chugh to tour Nagarjunasagar

Conveying the crux of the meeting, BJP State general secretary Pradeep Kumar said all the concerned leaders were asked to get ready for the upcoming election.

Published: 25th February 2021 08:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th February 2021 08:13 AM   |  A+A-

BJP State in-charge Tarun Chugh, accompanied by State chief Bandi Sanjay, speaks at the State office bearers’ meeting in Hyderabad | Vinay madapu

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In view of ensuing Graduate MLC elections and Nagarjunasagar byelection, the BJP State office bearers’ meeting was held on Wednesday.The party reviewed programmes held in recent times. BJP State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar, State in-charge Tarun Chugh, MoS Kishan Reddy, Dr K Laxman, DK Aruna and P Muralidhar Rao also attended the meeting. It was decided in the meeting that Tarun Chugh would tour the Nagarjunasagar constituency to take stock of the ground level situation.

Conveying the crux of the meeting, BJP State general secretary Pradeep Kumar said all the concerned leaders were asked to get ready for the upcoming election. He said BJP was not just asking for votes but collecting comprehensive information including age, education, eligibility for unemployment allowance and so on in an organised manner.

He said the party had been receiving information from the cadres that BJP was getting a good response from the voters. He said the leaders who spoke in the meeting exuded confidence in BJP contestants winning the ensuing elections.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Nagarjunasagar Telangana mlc polls Tarun Chugh
India Matters
A health worker collects a swab sample from a man to test for the Covid-19 coronavirus. (Photo| M K Ashok Kumar, EPS)
8,807 new Covid cases, 80 deaths in Maharashtra, Mumbai reports 1,167 infections
File photo of passengers arrived from UK to Chennai being taken to quarantine centre. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Home quarantine for those coming to TN from Kerala, Maharashtra
Representational Image.
Telangana among top four states with rise in active Covid cases
The underlying conditions have been defined by a special panel of doctors appointed by the government. (Representational Photo)
45+ with co-morbidities? Your Covid jab window opens on March 1

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Passengers wear masks in the wake of Coronavirus pandemic at Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Delhi government to ask travellers from five states to show a COVID-19 test report
Students jumping over the compound wall to reach their school | Nagaraja Gadekal
Students have to jump this 4ft wall everyday to go to school in Bengaluru
Gallery
The refurbished Sardar Patel Stadium in Motera will be now called the 'Narendra Modi Stadium'. The facility, which was closed for renovation in 2015, was witness to some major milestones in Indian cricket in its previous avatar. These included Sunil Gava
India now homes world's biggest cricket stadium: 12 fabulous facts about Motera's 'Narendra Modi Stadium'
The winners of Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2021 were announced recently. Check out the complete list of winners from the Bollywood film industry.
Sushant Singh Rajput to Deepika Padukone: Check out the complete list of Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2021 winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp