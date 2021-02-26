STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

BJP to continue fight against sand mafia: Telangana state president Bandi Sanjay Kumar

State party in-charge Tarun Chugh also participated in the rally but had to leave for Hyderabad midway after getting a call from Delhi.

Published: 26th February 2021 08:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th February 2021 08:31 AM   |  A+A-

BJP MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar

Bandi Sanjay Kumar (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

KAMAREDDY: BJP State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Thursday expressed confidence that they would come to power after the 2023 Assembly elections in the State. He directed the party cadre to continue their fight against all mafias, particularly against gunda raj in Banswada Assembly in Kamareddy district.

On Thursday, senior Congress leader Malayadri Reddy joined the BJP in the presence of Sanjay and Nizamabad MP Arvind Dharmapuri in a public meeting in Banswada on Thursday. Addressing the meeting, Sanjay alleged that Assembly speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy and his two sons were using their political power to loot resources in the constituency. He said to establish Ram Rajya, BJP activists needed to fight against all the issues, including the sand mafia. 

Bandi Sanjay receives former MLA Kuna Srisailam Goud after the latter joined the party on Thursday | RVK Rao

Sanjay recalled that recently, 57 BJP leaders and activists, including the Warangal district president, had been jailed. He said the party was facing the same situation in Suryapet district. He sarcastically advised the police to purchase lorries filled with canes (lathis) to beat BJP activists, and said they would still continue their fight. 

Meanwhile, Dubbaka MLA M Raghunandan Rao called on the public to teach a lesson to KCR, who he said had termed on Hindus as Bondhugaallu. Speaking at the Athmiya Sammelanam meeting at the Halia mandal centre on Thursday, he recalled that KCR had called field assistants as dogs in a public meeting in the town 10 days ago.

State party in-charge Tarun Chugh also participated in the rally but had to leave for Hyderabad midway after getting a call from Delhi.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BJP Bandi Sanjay Kumar Telangana assembly
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
India records 16,577 fresh COVID-19 cases, 120 deaths
Image for representational purpose. (Photo | Prasant Madugula, EPS)
Maharashtra schools may close as 550 students test Covid positive
Explosives seized from Chennai - Mangalore super fast express train at Kozhikode railway station. (Photo | Manu R Mavelil, EPS)
Railway cops seize explosives from Chennai-Mangaluru train in Kerala
Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami and Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam arrive at the Assembly to present the Budget in Chennai. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
BPL insurance cover is a Tamil Nadu vote catcher

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
An explosion caused by Israeli airstrikes is seen in Gaza City. (File Photo | AP)
US targets Iranian militants in Syria
A health worker collects swabs of metro railway project workers to test for COVID-19 in Mumbai, India, Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021. (Photo | AP)
COVID19: Maharashtra records 8000+ new cases in 24 hours
Gallery
New Zealand batsman Martin Guptill broke India opener Rohit Sharma's record of most sixes in the shortest format of the game when he whacked eight maximums to announce his return to form. Check out the top 25 cricketers who have hit the most numbers of si
Martin Guptill to Rohit Sharma: Check out the list of cricketers with most T20I sixes
The refurbished Sardar Patel Stadium in Motera will be now called the 'Narendra Modi Stadium'. The facility, which was closed for renovation in 2015, was witness to some major milestones in Indian cricket in its previous avatar. These included Sunil Gava
India now home to world's biggest cricket stadium: 12 fabulous facts about Motera's 'Narendra Modi Stadium'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp