BJP to continue fight against sand mafia: Telangana state president Bandi Sanjay Kumar

By Express News Service

KAMAREDDY: BJP State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Thursday expressed confidence that they would come to power after the 2023 Assembly elections in the State. He directed the party cadre to continue their fight against all mafias, particularly against gunda raj in Banswada Assembly in Kamareddy district.

On Thursday, senior Congress leader Malayadri Reddy joined the BJP in the presence of Sanjay and Nizamabad MP Arvind Dharmapuri in a public meeting in Banswada on Thursday. Addressing the meeting, Sanjay alleged that Assembly speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy and his two sons were using their political power to loot resources in the constituency. He said to establish Ram Rajya, BJP activists needed to fight against all the issues, including the sand mafia.

Bandi Sanjay receives former MLA Kuna Srisailam Goud after the latter joined the party on Thursday | RVK Rao

Sanjay recalled that recently, 57 BJP leaders and activists, including the Warangal district president, had been jailed. He said the party was facing the same situation in Suryapet district. He sarcastically advised the police to purchase lorries filled with canes (lathis) to beat BJP activists, and said they would still continue their fight.

Meanwhile, Dubbaka MLA M Raghunandan Rao called on the public to teach a lesson to KCR, who he said had termed on Hindus as Bondhugaallu. Speaking at the Athmiya Sammelanam meeting at the Halia mandal centre on Thursday, he recalled that KCR had called field assistants as dogs in a public meeting in the town 10 days ago.

State party in-charge Tarun Chugh also participated in the rally but had to leave for Hyderabad midway after getting a call from Delhi.