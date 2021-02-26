STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
B Pharm student case: Did police goof up? Probe led to two suicides, not one

The police registered cases of deaths occurring under suspicious circumstances in respect of the girl and the auto driver’s wife.

Image used for representational purpose only

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: It was not just the B Pharmacy student who “died by suicide” on Wednesday, at her uncle’s house in Ghatkesar due to alleged police harassment, but also the wife of one of the auto drivers who ended her life in a similar fashion recently, after police picked her husband up for questioning. 

They were “inquiring” if he had kidnapped and raped the student. When Express enquired into the death of the 19-year-old girl, it became known that the family of one of the auto drivers lay in tatters after his spouse, unable to bear the humiliation, killed herself under the impression that her husband was a rapist. 

The police registered cases of deaths occurring under suspicious circumstances in respect of the girl and the auto driver’s wife. A few days later, they declared that the auto driver, along with a couple of others, whom they had detained and beaten up, was innocent and the Rachakonda Police Commissioner had even apologised for causing them “inconvenience”.

An officer, who was part of the probe, admitted privately to Express that he had made the “mistake” of handling the drivers roughly which led to the wife of one of them ending her life.

Meanwhile, the Human Rights Commission has begun an inquiry into the student’s “suicide” based on the petition filed by a practising High Court advocate Arun Kumar. The petitioner told the commission that the student was depressed due to the “police behaviour” and took the extreme step unable to cope with searching questions from the police even after the case was “almost” closed. The commission posted further hearing to March 6.

As regards the BPharmacy girl, there remained several doubts in the theory proffered by the police that she had taken an overdose of her father’s Blood Pressure and Diabetes pills. This is because the post-mortem report indicates that her stomach had no trace of any substance. Doctors said that they will be able to come to a conclusion on the cause of death only after getting a report on parts of viscera sent for forensic examination.

According to her relatives, the girl was mentally upset and stressed when TV channels kept on dishing out stories on how she had taken Rachakonda police for a ride by telling them that she had been kidnapped and raped. Her predicament was further compounded when the police, who were sore with her for making a fool out of them, kept visiting her at her residence in Keesara. They went to her uncle’s house in Ghatkesar too when she went there with her family to avoid nosy neighbours. Soon, it all became too much and it was evident that the pharmacy student was falling apart under stress. She began avoiding people altogether and remained indoors. 

Auto driver’s wife ends life 

The wife of one of the auto drivers ended her life recently after police picked up her husband for questioning. Cops were “inquiring” if he had kidnapped and raped the student. Unable to bear the humiliation, the wife killed herself under the impression that her husband was a rapist. An officer admitted privately to Express that he had made the “mistake” of handling the drivers roughly

