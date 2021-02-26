Decide on new Osmania General Hospital building: HC to Telangana

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: THE Telangana High Court on Thursday questioned the State government as to why it had not taken a final decision on construction of a new building on the premises of Osmania General Hospital since the last six years.

The Court directed the State to file a detailed affidavit within four weeks, along with a Google Maps plan and site plan of the existing hospital. Heritage buildings cannot be demolished, the court noted, and asked the State to ensure that a decision should be taken on construction of a new building in the available vacant land on the hospital premises.

A division bench of Chief Justice Hima Kohli and Justice B Vijaysen Reddy passed this order in batch PILs filed complaining inordinate delay in construction of new hospital buildings pursuant to the sanction accorded vide GO 313 dated November 8, 2010.

The PILs seek directions to the authorities concerned to construct a new multi-storied hospital building in the land admeasuring about 26 acres situated at Afzalgunj area in the city. Replying to a query from the bench, State advocate general BS Prasad said that a final decision was yet to be taken by the State government on the issue. In fact, the present building housing Osmania General Hospital is very very old, he added.The bench posted the matter to April 22 for further hearing.

PILs highlight inordinate delay in construction

The PILs filed complain of inordinate delay in construction of a new hospital buildings and seek directions to construct a new multi-storied hospital building in the land admeasuring about 26 acres situated at Afzalgunj in the city