Hike of Rs 25 in LPG prices adds fuel to inflation fire in Telangana

This is the third hike in February alone and the fourth since December last year. 

Published: 26th February 2021 07:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th February 2021 09:51 AM   |  A+A-

A warehouse storing LPG cylinders in Hyderabad

A warehouse storing LPG cylinders in Hyderabad | Vinay madapu

By Ridhima Gupta
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Following on the heels of the recent fuel price hike, the Centre, in fresh depredation, has decided to increase the prices of domestic LPG cylinders (14.2kg ) by Rs 25 on Thursday, taking it Rs 846.50 per unit. This is the third hike in February alone and the fourth since December last year. 

On December 1, the price of an LPG cylinder (14.2 kg) for domestic consumption was Rs 646, which was increased by Rs 100. In this month, the price was further hiked by Rs 25 on February 4, Rs 50 on February 15, and now Rs 25 on February 25. 

Agitated by the continuous increase in cylinder prices, especially when there is a pandemic-induced economic slump, several residents demanded the government to lower the LPG prices. “My husband works as a watchman and I work as a house help work. In the last few months, our employees have reduced our salaries attributing it to the pandemic. After fuel, now LPG prices have increased. This might not affect the rich but it makes a huge difference to us. Should we stop eating or ask our children also to work to sustain the family,” said B Pushpa.

Dealers fear dip in sales  

K Jagan Mohan Reddy, general secretary of Telangana LPG Dealers Association said that to the spike might affect the sales. “In rural areas, consumers will switch to traditional fuel like wood or coal and in urban areas, consumers will move to electric modes for cooking,” he said.Industry executives said there is not much clarity on whether there will be an increase in the subsidies to cushion the impact on consumers. 

“The government on one side is saying that they are giving subsidies but on  the other, they are not revealing how much will they be giving. Presently, people are only getting Rs 40. When the LGP cylinder rate was Rs 646 per unit, the subsides was Rs 40 and after the increased price, it is the same,” added Jagan. 

