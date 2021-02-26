Implement GP, Municipality Acts in true spirit: Telangana Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar, on Thursday, directed the Additional Collectors of Local Bodies (ACLBs) to complete the construction of segregation and dumping sheds, Vykunta Dhamams, and integrated vegetarian and non-vegetarian markets by the end of March. At a review meeting with ACLBs at BRKR Bhavan on Thursday, the Chief Secretary said that the new Acts for Gram Panchayats and Municipalities introduced by the State government must be implemented in their true spirit.

“The post of Additional Collectors of Local Bodies was created to ensure that both the Acts were implemented,” he said. “It is Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s vision to make every Gram Panchayat and Urban Local Body (ULB) clean, green and hygienic. Tractors, tankers and regular release of `456 crore per month for Gram Panchayats and ULBs are meant to achieve the same,” the Chief Secretary added. The Additional Collectors were also directed to inspect GPs and ULBs to ensure that streets and drains were cleaned on a daily basis. “If there’s any slackness, action will be taken against officials,” he warned.

As per the new Acts, 10 per cent of the Budget should be used to improve green cover, Somesh said, and directed the officials to put in special efforts to ensure the survival of saplings in the ensuing summer. He also directed the Additional Collectors to accord early clearances for building permission under TS-bPASS and prevent encroachments in the local bodies.