Interrogation of Kunta Srinivas, others begins in lawyers’ murder case

Meanwhile, the investigation team and forensic experts from Hyderabad have camped at Ramagundam Commissionerate.

By Express News Service

PEDDAPALLI: A day after a court in Manthani remanded Kunta Srinivas, Sivanandula Chiranjeevi and Akkapaka Kumar, who are the accused in murder of lawyer couple Gattu Vaman Rao and Nagamani, to police custody for seven days, the three were brought to Ramagundam Commissionerate headquarters for interrogation, on Thursday.

It may be recalled that after the court remanded them to judicial custody on February 21, they were taken to the Karimnagar District Jail and later shifted to the Warangal Central Jail.Meanwhile, the investigation team and forensic experts from Hyderabad have camped at Ramagundam Commissionerate.

When Express tried to speak to a few police officials to get more details regarding the probe, they all refrained from commenting on the matter stating that “the probe is progressing and hence (we) are not at liberty to disclose any information”.

According to sources, the higher authorities of the Police Department, including Ramagundam Commissioner of Police (CP) V Satyanarayana, have given clear instructions to all personnel, forbidding them from revealing any details  as the High Court is directly monitoring the investigation.In the meantime, Express learnt that the investigation team and forensic experts are now inspecting phone call data and audio tapes of the victims and the accused persons.

